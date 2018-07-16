ATLANTIC CITY — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City's gas station, Rocktane, has officially opened, according to a press release from the casino.
The gas station, which is outside the casino's parking garage between Maryland and Virginia Avenue, features 16 gas pumps and a 5,100-square-foot convenience store.
The property will also feature a 3,500-square-foot car wash, which will open on a later date.
The gas station is open 24 hours a day.
The casino opened the evening of June 27 and held its official opening June 28.
