ATLANTIC CITY — Three months is a small window to judge success or failure of a business venture, but based on 2018 third-quarter casino revenue figures, both the new kids on the Boardwalk have room for improvement.
In terms of gross operating profit, Hard Rock and Ocean Resort were eighth and ninth, respectively, out of Atlantic City's nine casino properties for the fiscal quarter ending in September, according to figures reported to the state Division of gaming Enforcement.
The entire Atlantic City market was down 15.3 percent compared to the same quarter last year, when only seven casinos were operational.
Executives from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Ocean Resort Casino expressed optimism about first-year revenue projections when each sought operating licenses from the Casino Control Commission in May and June, respectively.
While those revenue projections are redacted in financial reports provided to the DGE prior to the license hearings, November's third-quarter figures suggest neither property is where they want to be.
"Projections are certainly important but it doesn’t always mean projections are going to come true," said Rummy Pandit, executive director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University. "Facilities always strive to obtain the maximum revenues. But revenues are always a mix of various segments within the properties themselves."
Pandit said both Hard Rock and Ocean are finding a niche within non-gaming market segments. Hard Rock has put a strong focus on entertainment, filling up its events calendar with live music and comedy acts. Ocean has leaned heavily on the property's non-gambling offerings, such as TopGolf Swing Suite and HQ2 Dayclub/Nighclub, as well as conferences and meetings.
Pandit pointed out that Las Vegas casino hotels actually generate more profits from their non-gaming amenities compared to gambling revenue, something Atlantic City needs to do to survive competition from surrounding jurisdictions.
Neither Hard Rock or Ocean Resort responded to a request for interviews for this story. But during a recent Press editorial board meeting, Ocean Resort's owner and chairman Bruce Deifik said finding ways for Atlantic City to emulate the Las Vegas model of non-gaming revenue generation was vital to the city's future success.
"We've had very good fortune when it comes to groups coming to the property for meetings and conventions," Deifik said on Nov. 14. "And that's very important for our property. But, until (Atlantic City copies Vegas), we're going to struggle."
The good news for the Atlantic City casino industry is that spending is up and gambling revenue is on pace to meet or exceed last year's numbers. In the third quarter of 2018, net revenue industry-wide was up 17.8 percent. Gaming revenue was up in October, the fifth consecutive month total gaming revenue for Atlantic City casinos had increased over the prior year and the sixth month this year of reported gains.
"The opening of two new casinos in late June plus the advent of sports betting at the same time explains the surge in net revenues in the third quarter and increase in total industry gross gaming win through October," said Tony Marino, a local analyst. "The publicity and media interest accompanying the new casinos and the long-anticipated legalization of sports betting was intense and came at the perfect time — the beginning of Atlantic City’s historically robust summer season. In other words, the timing could not have been better."
But Marino cautioned against being overly optimistic about the gaming numbers, pointing out that next summer the revenue figures will be compared to nine casinos as opposed to seven, as this summer's were.
"But, if Atlantic City’s past history has taught us to be realistic, we should anticipate that total year round demand may not be sufficient to keep all nine casinos profitable by 2020 and beyond," he said. "Without major infrastructure changes and effective marketing programs, another round of right-sizing the casino industry is likely in Atlantic City’s future."
Pandit said three months worth of data provides a snapshot, but more time will have to pass before any conclusions can be made.
"In any market, whether it’s pure hospitality, or gaming and hospitality, when you infuse a significant amount of (amenities), there’s going to be a certain amount of flux," he said. "There isn’t a very direct answer we can draw at this point. It’s going to take a little longer to see how this plays out. We need to see about a year’s time."
