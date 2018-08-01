ATLANTIC CITY — Harrah's Resort began taking legal sports wagers at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
A temporary sports book on the property includes more than 25 leather chairs, six hightop tables and five viewing screens.
Betting lines at @harrahsresort where sports betting will go live at 11am pic.twitter.com/pSgaX4iDaf— David Danzis (@ACPressDanzis) August 1, 2018
Frank Sinatra and Elvis (kinda) are here to help @harrahsresort open legal sports betting pic.twitter.com/ewVq4sQKE8— David Danzis (@ACPressDanzis) August 1, 2018
Better turnout for the opening of @harrahsresort sports book than Monday’s @wildwildwestac @BallysAC pic.twitter.com/X2X04JiBn1— David Danzis (@ACPressDanzis) August 1, 2018
The first wager was put on the New York Yankees.
Alan Kallman put $25 on my beloved @Yankees to win the World Series as the first sports wager @harrahsresort. Alan is a smart man. pic.twitter.com/GMRItVZy5v— David Danzis (@ACPressDanzis) August 1, 2018
With the opening of the sports book at Harrah's, Caesars Entertainment Corp., now has two Atlantic City casinos accepting wagers. Bally's opened its sports book Monday inside the Wild Wild West Casino.
Harrah's is the fourth Atlantic City casino to offer sports betting. Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa was the first, when it opened the Race & Sports Book on June 14. Ocean Resort Casino, and its sports book partner William Hill, began taking sports bets when the property opened June 27.
Mark Frissora, president and CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said the company plans to "quickly introduce" mobile and online sports betting in New Jersey.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.