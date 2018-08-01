ATLANTIC CITY — Harrah's Resort began taking legal sports wagers at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

A temporary sports book on the property includes more than 25 leather chairs, six hightop tables and five viewing screens. 

The first wager was put on the New York Yankees. 

With the opening of the sports book at Harrah's, Caesars Entertainment Corp., now has two Atlantic City casinos accepting wagers. Bally's opened its sports book Monday inside the Wild Wild West Casino. 

Harrah's is the fourth Atlantic City casino to offer sports betting. Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa was the first, when it opened the Race & Sports Book on June 14. Ocean Resort Casino, and its sports book partner William Hill, began taking sports bets when the property opened June 27. 

Mark Frissora, president and CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said the company plans to "quickly introduce" mobile and online sports betting in New Jersey.

