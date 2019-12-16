Longport’s Brigid Harrison, a Democrat and Montclair State University professor, is expected to make an announcement soon about mounting a challenge to Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd.
And Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, a mental health advocate and former teacher who is married to former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy, is said to have formed an exploratory committee for a run in the Democratic primary.
"A lot of people are eager to run. My personal opinion is, I do think we should run a woman," said Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman. "I don’t like the optics of subbing one white male for another."
But he said he's "keeping my powder dry -- staying neutral."
"This just happened," Suleiman said of Van Drew's apparent leaving the Democratic Party. "Certainly everybody is doing their due diligence."
Kennedy could not be reached for comment, but the committee was reported by Insider NJ on Monday.
Van Drew has been in the national news for his apparent decision to change parties from Democrat to Republican, after being threatened with lack of party support if he doesn't vote in favor of impeachment this week.
Van Drew’s earlier “no” vote on proceeding with an impeachment inquiry, and decision not to support impeachment when the full House votes this week, angered many in the Democratic Party.
He has not made an announcement yet about the switch, but it is considered imminent.
Harrison is expected to say she will run in the Democratic primary for the seat, which covers all of Cape May, Atlantic, Cumberland and Salem counties and parts of Gloucester, Burlington, Camden and Ocean.
“I’ve been impressed with the number and caliber of the people in the district that have asked me to run, and called to support me,” Harrison, 54, has said.
She is a professor of political science and law.
Van Drew has repeatedly said it is up to voters to decide President Donald Trump’s fate, since there is a presidential election in a year, and that he has seen no evidence of treasonous or other behavior serious enough to warrant impeachment.
Three Republicans have announced they will stay in the primary, even though it may mean running against Van Drew as a Republican, if he does switch parties.
They include Brian T. Fitzherbert, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, an engineer and project manager in the defense and aerospace industry; David Richter, 53, who recently moved to Avalon from Princeton, the former CEO of Hill International in Philadelphia; and Robert Patterson, of Camden County and Ocean City, former senior advisor and acting associate commissioner of the U.S. Social Security Administration in the Office of Strategic and Digital Communications.
Patterson was defeated in the 1st Congressional District in 2106, running against Rep. Donald Norcross, D-Camden.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.