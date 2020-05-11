030820_nws_candidates 13

Democratic candidate Brigid Callahan Harrison came in second at the Atlantic County Democratic Convention Sunday, with 73 votes to Amy Kennedy’s 157. In this file photo she answers questions about her policies Wednesday during an open forum in Cape May Court House.

 Charles J. Olson / for The Press/

Three longtime progressive policy advocates have announced their support for Brigid Callahan Harrison in her 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary race.

Morris County’s Gordon MacInnes, Princeton’s Susie Wilson and Irene Goldman, released a joint statement Monday calling Harrison one of the state’s most highly regarded professors who will need no on-the-job training in Congress.

“Brigid’s understanding of public policy is unmatched, and we would be hard pressed to find a candidate throughout the country, let alone New Jersey, who understands the negative economic, political, historical and social implications that the Trump Administration has brought to our country during the last four years,” the joint statement said. “On every level — from gun violence to foreign policy to voting security to social security — her values and passions not only match ours, but they are clear and consistent.”

Harrison is a professor of politics and law at Montclair State University in Essex County and lives in Longport.

She faces a field of five other Democratic candidates in her quest to oppose Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November. The primary has been moved to July 7 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Gov. Phil Murphy has not yet decided if it will be an all-vote-by-mail primary.

MacInnes most recently served as president of New Jersey Policy Perspective from 2012 to 2018, a leading progressive policy think tank in New Jersey.

He was deputy director of the White House Task Force on the Cities for the Johnson Administration, served twice in the New Jersey State Legislature, as assistant commissioner in the New Jersey Department of Education, and was executive director of New Jersey Network.

Wilson was first appointed to the New Jersey State Board of Education by Gov. Brendan Byrne in 1977. For 23 years, she served as executive coordinator of Answer, a Rutgers’ Graduate School of Applied and Professional Psychology program, where she organized and advocated for sexuality education nationwide and was founding publisher of sexetc.org, a national magazine and website addressing key topics related to sexuality and social issues for teens.

Goldman worked for decades in support of the global abolition of nuclear weapons and working for peace.

In addition to her work on peace and disarmament, she is an activist for a variety of causes, including the empowerment of women, peace in the Middle East, civil rights, and voting integrity and security, according to the Harrison campaign.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments