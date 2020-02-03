The United Camden and Vicinity Building Trades Council has endorsed Democratic 2nd Congressional district primary candidate Brigid Harrison, of Longport, her campaign said Monday.

"We are proud to support our union sister," said council President Dan Cosner in a Feb. 3 letter released by the campaign. "In examining the field of candidates, Brigid stands head and shoulder above the rest. She has a command of the issues that matter to our members that no other candidate has."

Harrison is a member of the American Federation of Teachers Local 1904, and teaches political science and law at Montclair State University in Essex County.

United Camden members include 15 labor unions covering all aspects of the building trades, from carpenters and ironworkers to painters and roofers, the letter said.

Cosner said those issues include fair wages, affordable health care and increasing economic opportunity for South Jersey residents through journey-level training and apprenticeship programs."

Last week Harrison announced the endorsements of the NJ AFT Delegate Assembly, representing 30,000 educators; and of Unite HERE Local 54, representing more than 10,000 members working in the hotel, gaming, and food service industries in the state.

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

