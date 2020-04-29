LONGPORT — Democratic 2nd congressional district candidate Brigid Callahan Harrison marked Israel's national Day of Independence Tuesday evening by announcing detailed positions in support of Israel and a two-state solution for peace with the Palestinians.
The date marked the 1948 Israeli Declaration of Independence and establishment of the State of Israel, Harrison said in a press statement.
"Part of the two-state solution should include the creation of a dual-capital city in Jerusalem, and the negotiation of mutually-agreed upon lands swaps that would make both Israel and the Palestinians whole based on the 1967 armistice lines," Harrison said.
She said the U.S. should discourage unilateral actions that would undercut the two-state solution, including the Israeli occupation of and the expansion of settlements in the West Bank, the destruction of Palestinian communities to facilitate settlements; and also the support of terrorism by Hamas, and the use of divisive, rhetoric by Israeli and Palestinian leaders.
She said President Trump's tactics, including ordering the assassination of Qassem Suleimani, "have moved foreign policymaking away from the pursuit of the United States’ national interest as guided by knowledgeable and trained foreign policy experts, to the realm of the politically-motivated dilettante."
"As a member of Congress, I will be a strong voice for a U.S. foreign policy driven by experts, and motivated by a desire to ensure the peace, liberty, safety, and security of the United States and our allies, including Israel, whose relationship to the United States is an intrinsically special one," Harrison said.
She said she would strongly advocate for continued aid to Israel to ensure that Israel has the means for self-defense; and support increasing federal funding to the United Nations to provide education, health care, and social services to the Palestinian people.
The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (the Iran Nuclear Deal) "provided a workable framework to effectively block Iran’s attempts to acquire a nuclear weapon, and we should work to get back in compliance with the deal," Harrison said.
For more details visit BrigidforSouthJersey.com/issues.
