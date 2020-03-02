Democratic 2nd Congressional District candidate Brigid Callahan Harrison will host a public forum on the benefits of cannabis legalization and criminal justice reform in Atlantic City on March 4, her campaign announced Monday.
Harrison, who released her cannabis policy in February, wants to legalize recreational marijuana nationally. In addition to promoting social justice, it would generate federal taxes, she has said. Harrison suggests imposing a 5% federal sales tax to be used to fund programs to help people get their records cleared and to help communities affected by large numbers of marijuana arrests, she said.
“If we allow states to take the lead, which they are already doing, we end up with a patchwork system,” Harrison has said. “A young man in Pleasantville can get arrested for doing something that — if he had means to fly to Aspen, Colorado — he could do legally.”
The forum will take place 11 a.m. at Cooper Levenson law office, 1125 Atlantic Ave., third floor.
Speakers will be Scott Rudder, president of the New Jersey Cannabusiness Association; advocates Leo Bridgewater and LaQuay Jewel; Stockton University professors Rob Mejia and Tom Olah; and legal expert Brittany Bonetti.
The forum is open to the public, but participants must RSVP by calling 609-457-0149.
The seven primary candidates vying for the right to challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, differ on how they view legalization of recreational cannabis.
Harrison of Longport; Atlantic County Freeholder and mental health worker Ashley Bennett, of Egg Harbor Township; West Cape May Commissioner John Francis; and former House Oversight Committee staffer Will Cunningham, of Vineland, favor legalization as a social justice and economic driver.
Former teacher and mental health advocate Amy Kennedy, on the other hand, opposes recreational legalization of marijuana but favors decriminalization and expungement of criminal records. She also favors ending cannabis’ listing as a Schedule 1 drug, defined as the most addictive and having no medical uses.
Changing its listing under the Controlled Substances Act would allow more research to be done on its medical uses and how it affects health, Kennedy has said.
Robert Turkavage, a retired FBI agent from Brigantine, said at an Atlantic County Democratic forum last month he opposes legalization of recreational marijuana because it increases dangers of driving under the influence, but he would favor making possession of small amounts a misdemeanor and expunging records of those convicted of such possession in the past.
Frederick LaVergne, of Delanco Township in Burlington County, said he wants to “change the dialog from legalization to remove the prohibition, and tax it and use it to cover the costs of ongoing treatment.”
All of the candidates favor medicinal use of marijuana, as does incumbent Van Drew.
“We are quite sure now ... that medical marijuana, if used properly, can certainly help people,” Van Drew said. “I have supported legalizing medical marijuana and expanding its use in a medical sense, as well as enabling more research to occur.”
He also supports decriminalization, but not legalization for recreational adult use.
“I just don’t know that we need another recreational drug,” he said. “And I don’t think it will help urban areas.”
New Jersey residents will vote on a referendum about whether to legalize recreational cannabis on the state level in November, after state legislators tried and failed to pass a legalization bill last year.
