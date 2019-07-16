MIDDAY WEATHER: With a temperature already at 90 at Atlantic City International Airport, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says we likely just begun a 6-day heat wave. Up to five heat records will be broken by the end of it, get the details.
Breaking
top story
Heads up South Jersey, a potential 6 day heat wave just began Tuesday
Most Popular
-
Change could be coming to The Cove in Brigantine
-
Boy, 7, killed crossing the street in Egg Harbor City
-
Longtime Irish Pub inn manager, 'Mr. Atlantic City' Frank Pileggi dies
-
Check out the winners of Ocean City's Night in Venice contest
-
New lawsuit, $20K reward in 2015 death of Mays Landing teen Tiffany Valiante
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Painting - Interior & Exterior · Roofing & Siding · Floor Installations · Power Wash…
A Superior Cleaning Company With Attention to Detail Weekly, Bi-Weekly, Construction Clean-U…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.