For most, the holidays bring about feelings of optimism, joy and hope.
We are more willing to focus outward and have hopefulness and confidence about the future or the success of something.That is what makes this time of year so special.
What is optimism?
A psychological attribute characterized as the general expectation that good things will happen. Further, it can be viewed as having a perspective where the causes of negative experiences or failures are “temporary rather than permanent, specific rather than global, and external rather than internal.”
Balance in optimism is key, using common sense, being keen on realities and not just thinking that nothing bad can ever happen or closing one’s eyes to truth. A balanced optimist sees negative events as setbacks to be overcome and as learning experiences. Even a miserable day holds promise — tomorrow will be better. And, in doing so, it enables the optimist to more easily see the possibility for change, and it’s empowering.
Benefits of optimism
Optimists know more about their own health and how to be healthy, engage in healthier behaviors (exercise, eating healthy, not smoking, drinking to excess or utilizing illicit substances), tend to use more approach-focused coping strategies to confront the health problem head-on and find ways to reduce its severity, and have better social networks and receive greater support after adverse health events.
Research has shown that those with “rose-colored glasses” generally have healthier hearts and reduced risk of death from heart disease, lower blood pressure and stroke risk, bounce back faster after surgery and have improved immune system function and survival rates after diagnosis of cancer, Type 1 diabetes, HIV and AIDS, and tend to live longer.
Additionally, optimists tend to enjoy superior mental and emotional health — decreased stress, anxiety and depression — more effective emotional regulation, good coping skills, better relationships, improved creativity, greater achievement and are more persistent.
Optimistic views
Fortunately for pessimists (and realists), patterns of thinking can be learned to a degree, although we tend to be mostly predisposed to our patterns of thinking.
Positive thinking or self-talk (the automatic stream of thoughts that begin running through your head the moment you wake up) is an effective way to boost your optimism. It takes practice, but the good news is you can help yourself and others become more optimistic by consciously challenging negative, self-limiting thinking and replacing them with more optimistic thought patterns.
• Being grateful creates a feeling of appreciation and helps you to focus on things that make you happy. This sets the tone for a more optimistic outlook, which then makes you feel happier and more grateful. It becomes a self-reinforcing cycle.
• Think it! A study showed that thinking of and writing down all the best possible scenarios for your life in terms of personal, relationship and professional areas for just five minutes once a day for two weeks improved optimism.
• Surround yourself with positive people who reflect who you want to be and how you want to feel, because energies are contagious. Try avoiding or minimizing contact with those who are overcritical, thoughtless, arrogant, self-absorbed or selfish, cynical or confrontational.
• Physical activity decreases anxiety and stress, allowing you to keep your eye on the bright side of less than optimal situations.
• Take note of when a negative thought sprouts in your head. This can help identify the trigger — a person, place, lack of sleep or stressful situation — and allow you to either avoid it or create a plan of defense for the future. Replace that negative thought with a positive one or behavior.
• Meditating for just 5 to 10 minutes every day has been shown to decrease stress and anxiety while improving the likelihood that you will engage in positive self-talk.
• Let go of the things that you have no power or control over.
• Do something for someone else, expecting nothing in return, and you will be the one who is receiving the best gift: the gift of giving
• Avoid personalizing when bad things happen like catastrophizing (automatically assuming the worst will happen) or polarizing (seeing things only as either good or bad). This helps to prevent negative feelings that could result when things aren’t perfect.
Optimism is something that we should embrace all year round. Wishing you and yours a great, healthy New Year filled with optimism for all the goodness coming your way.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
