The hazy, hot and humid weather continues. A heat advisory remains in effect for parts of the region until 8 p.m. Monday. Meanwhile, an air quality alert has been issued for the day as well.
Mainland Ocean, mainland Atlantic and Cumberland counties are under the heat advisory. Further west, Gloucester and Camden counties are under an excessive heat warning, which includes Philadelphia as well. Cape May county is not included in this and it is important to remember that New Jersey has different criteria for issuing heat products.
To have a heat advisory in Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties, there needs to be a l…
The stagnation of the air also means that air quality remains on the lower side. A code orange has been put into effect, meaning that air may be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include young children, seniors and those with asthma issues. It will likely remain in place through the week.
The day’s high temperature will be just a tick cooler than Sunday's high of 98 degrees, which was our hottest day in two years. Mainland highs will be 96, with the shore around 88. However, when you tack on the humidity, it will feel even more severe, in the low 100s.
When spending time outdoors, it is best to avoid long periods of strenuous activity to prevent heat stroke. Additionally, air quality is declared as unhealthy for sensitive groups — children, elderly, asthma sufferers, etc. — for South Jersey, which will remain a concern for much of the week. Overall, if it is necessary to be outside, be aware of your well-being: Drink water, stay cool and take a break.
Monday will be brutally hot and humid with some very early morning fog. High pressure offshore anchors the sultry airmass in place. The nighttime hours on Monday will bring in some fog as well.
Tuesday is almost identical to Monday, only coming down a couple of degrees, so no reprieve is on the way just yet, with highs in the low 90s. Both days will have a hazy-hot feeling that will make you want to stay in front of the air conditioner from sunrise to sunset.
Facing the annual stresses summer brings to the power grid, Atlantic City Electric represent…
Independence Day, the heart of summer, will prove to be a dry day. So, the grills can get to work; just make sure to grab some extra ice for your barbecues: Another day of 90-degree heat is on the way, so head to the beach to cool down in the ocean.
Again, enjoying the holiday outside holds its risks with the week’s prolonged heat. Therefore, stay hydrated and don’t go too hard tossing those bean bags when playing corn-hole.
Thursday will be another hot day, but with a few clouds sauntering through.
Atlantic City International Airport has not reported a high temperature above 90 degrees yet…
Finally, Friday afternoon delivers a desperately desired change in pattern, with low pressure carrying down northerly cool air. Given the moisture in place and instability from the week’s unrelenting heat and humidity, the incoming cold front will allow for rain. Showers and thunderstorms will follow suit during the latter part of the day Friday, and the rain will be heavy at times.
Saturday will see showers and thunderstorms hanging around for the majority of the day, with temperatures at an acceptable 84.
A heat wave that drives you to the shore, warm water temperature that draws you to the surf …
Sunday brings another welcome low-80-degree day as high pressure returns, replacing the cold front for much more bearable conditions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.