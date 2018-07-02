Summer Beach Concert Sam Hunt
Ambulances and EMTs were busy tending to overheated fans.

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

The hazy, hot and humid weather continues. A heat advisory remains in effect for parts of the region until 8 p.m. Monday. Meanwhile, an air quality alert has been issued for the day as well.

+3 
Heat Products

The counties shaded in orange are under a heat advisory through 8 p.m. on Monday by the National Weather Service. The counties shaded in pink are under an excessive heat warning until Tuesday. The 3 p.m. heat index readings are numbered here. In addition, an air quality alert is in effect on Monday, as the stagnant air can cause issues in sensitive groups. Image is courtesy of NOAA. 

Mainland Ocean, mainland Atlantic and Cumberland counties are under the heat advisory. Further west, Gloucester and Camden counties are under an excessive heat warning, which includes Philadelphia as well. Cape May county is not included in this and it is important to remember that New Jersey has different criteria for issuing heat products. 

The stagnation of the air also means that air quality remains on the lower side. A code orange has been put into effect, meaning that air may be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include young children, seniors and those with asthma issues. It will likely remain in place through the week. 

+3 
Air Quality Index

The forecast for Monday is that air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Image is via the EPA.

The day’s high temperature will be just a tick cooler than Sunday's high of 98 degrees, which was our hottest day in two years. Mainland highs will be 96, with the shore around 88. However, when you tack on the humidity, it will feel even more severe, in the low 100s.

When spending time outdoors, it is best to avoid long periods of strenuous activity to prevent heat stroke. Additionally, air quality is declared as unhealthy for sensitive groups — children, elderly, asthma sufferers, etc. — for South Jersey, which will remain a concern for much of the week. Overall, if it is necessary to be outside, be aware of your well-being: Drink water, stay cool and take a break.

+3 
Heat safety

Monday will be brutally hot and humid with some very early morning fog. High pressure offshore anchors the sultry airmass in place. The nighttime hours on Monday will bring in some fog as well.

Tuesday is almost identical to Monday, only coming down a couple of degrees, so no reprieve is on the way just yet, with highs in the low 90s. Both days will have a hazy-hot feeling that will make you want to stay in front of the air conditioner from sunrise to sunset.

Independence Day, the heart of summer, will prove to be a dry day. So, the grills can get to work; just make sure to grab some extra ice for your barbecues: Another day of 90-degree heat is on the way, so head to the beach to cool down in the ocean.

Again, enjoying the holiday outside holds its risks with the week’s prolonged heat. Therefore, stay hydrated and don’t go too hard tossing those bean bags when playing corn-hole.

Thursday will be another hot day, but with a few clouds sauntering through.

Finally, Friday afternoon delivers a desperately desired change in pattern, with low pressure carrying down northerly cool air. Given the moisture in place and instability from the week’s unrelenting heat and humidity, the incoming cold front will allow for rain. Showers and thunderstorms will follow suit during the latter part of the day Friday, and the rain will be heavy at times.

Saturday will see showers and thunderstorms hanging around for the majority of the day, with temperatures at an acceptable 84.

Sunday brings another welcome low-80-degree day as high pressure returns, replacing the cold front for much more bearable conditions.

