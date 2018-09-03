A heat advisory is in effect for Tuesday in Ocean County, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the highest heat index values are expected Tuesday afternoon into the early evening, according to the weather service.
The weather service also said that heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.
A heat advisory means when a period of hot temperatures and a combination of temperature and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible, according to the weather service.
To have a heat advisory in Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties, there needs to be a little more heat and humidity than the rest of the Garden State. In those counties, along with Salem, the heat index must be 105 degrees for two or more hours in order to have the National Weather Service alert the area for “a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.”
The other 17 New Jersey counties, including Ocean, have a lower bar to clear, at 100 degrees (also for two hours).
