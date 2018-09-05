With the fifth heat wave of the year underway for southeastern New Jersey and another day of heat and humidity to go, a heat advisory has been put in effect for Ocean County through Thursday at 7 p.m.
The advisory began on Wednesday afternoon. This was issued by the NWS after a heat index around 100 degrees was reported. 100 degrees is the threshold for issuing an advisory. Given the extremely mild overnight lows of the mid-70s and another day with the heat index over 100 degrees on Thursday, the alert was issued.
A heat advisory means when a combination of temperature and high humidity combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible, according to the NWS.
To have a heat advisory in Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties there needs to be a little more heat and humidity than the rest of the Garden State. In those counties, along with Salem, the heat index must be 105 degrees for two or more hours to have the National Weather Service alert the area for “a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.”
The other 17 New Jersey counties, including Ocean, have a lower bar to clear, at 100 degrees (also for two hours).
