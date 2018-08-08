Although it is not an official heat wave across the region, many spots in Mainland Ocean County reached the 90s on Tuesday. With more expected on Wednesday, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory here for the third day in a row.
The combination of the very humid conditions and hot weather led to the advisory. The heat alert is in effect from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The heat index should peak in the low 100s during this time, not only in Ocean County, but in all of South Jersey as well.
However, only Ocean County is under the heat advisory. This is due to differentiating criteria among southeastern New Jersey counties. Ocean County needs just a 100 degree heat index to reach advisory criteria while the rest of the region needs a 105 degree heat index.
To have a heat advisory in Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties, there needs to be a l…
Gloucester, Camden and Philadelphia are under a heat advisory as well.
During a heat advisory the NWS says that "the heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure." To stay cool
- Avoiding strenuous activities between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when the sun is the strongest and the temperatures are the highest.
- Drink plenty of water. If you are thirsty, you are already dehydrated.
- Keep your pets off the blacktop. Temperatures can burn their paws.
- Take your kids with you when you exit a car.
