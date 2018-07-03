It is day six of South Jersey's heat wave, and day number three of the dangerous heat. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has placed parts of the region in a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
We made it, South Jersey. The worst of the heat wave is over. However, that doesn’t mean we’…
The combination of the very humid conditions and hot weather led to this being issued. Mainland Atlantic, Mainland Ocean and all of Cumberland counties are under the alert. Cape May County and the Jersey Shore do not meet the 105 (100 in Ocean county) degree heat index criteria to support a heat wave.
To have a heat advisory in Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties, there needs to be a l…
The peak heat index for Tuesday will be around 105 degrees for the heat advisory areas. Even Mainland Cape May county will have a heat index near there at times. The barrier islands will feel like the 90s.
Much of the I-95 corridor, as well as Philadelphia, are in an excessive heat warning.
Atlantic City International Airport has not reported a high temperature above 90 degrees yet…
During a heat advisory the NWS says that "the heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure." To stay cool
- Avoiding strenuous activities between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when the sun is the strongest and the temperatures are the highest.
- Drink plenty of water. If you are thirsty, you are already dehydrated.
- Keep your pets off the blacktop. Temperatures can burn their paws.
- Take your kids with you when you exit a car.
Atlantic County libraries are opened to cool down. In addition, you may visit any of the 8 Atlantic County nutrition centers if you are over the age of 60 between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.