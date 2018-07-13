Two weekend ago was extremely hot, last weekend will comfortably cool, or even chilly at the shore.
This weekend, to borrow from Goldilocks, will be just right.
Being that it is mid-July, just right for us is a high around 86 degrees with a low of 67. Humidity, too, often accompanies this. In this case, we'll have something for everybody, soupy and non-soupy weather lovers alike.
Let's start with this Saturday, the less humid of the two weekend days. Actually, it will be just the kind of weather that sends the masses outside. A westerly wind will blow in a warm, but not uncomfortable airmass, working around a high pressure system in Newfoundland. High temperature? 87 on the Mainland (toward 90 near Hammonton) and 81 at the shore.
A cold front will then approach the region on Saturday night. The evening is looking beautiful for most anything that involves summer evenings, extra clouds will just build in. After midnight, though, there will be showers/storms in the northern half of the state. One or two may sneak down to about the Route 40 corridor, but that would be all. Lows will be 67-72 degrees.
We will start to tap into southwest winds at all layers of the atmosphere on Sunday. That will promotes of drive up of heat and the humidity. Any shower/storm would be early on Sunday morning. Then, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures around 90 on the Mainland are likely, with the shore in the mid-80s. The dew point will be in the upper 60s. The soupy weather will likely kick up isolated showers/storms. However, it won't be enough to cancel outdoor plans and the beaches may very well be dry.
Monday will take another step up in the mugginess. It will be sultry, as dew points hover around 70 and Mainland highs stay around 90. The heat index will top out near 100 on the Mainland. There will be plenty of sun to go around with this, too. We do drop the shower/storm risk, but barely.
Lastly, here's our what seems like daily reminder of rip currents and coastal flooding. Yellow flags are likely on the beaches for a moderate risk of rip currents Saturday, meaning conditions are rough but not life-threatening. In addition, minor flood stage is expected for most areas (save Barnegat Bay) during the p.m. high tide Saturday evening. Sunday will see most places drop below flood stage.
