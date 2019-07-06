The sultry days of Friday and Saturday will continue Sunday. However, there will still be one more day of shower and storm threats.
First, a quick note Saturday. That was our first widespread 100 heat index day of the year in New Jersey. We’ll probably see more of it as we go deeper into summer. Our hottest time of the year, on average, is right around July 19.
We’ll start Sunday very similarly to the past few days. Very sticky and very warm. Temperatures will start out between 70 to 75 degrees, above average for not only this time of the year, but any time of the year. We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky, as a cold front continues to pass through the area.
Showers and storms will be present throughout the morning and pretty much all day. Again, it’s tough to say who will see a storm and when. Everyone will have nearly equal chances of seeing one that can bring heavy rain, but it will not be a washout. If you have final Fourth of July weekend plans, keep them.
The front will pass during the afternoon, this will bring slightly drier air in. More of what you’ll notice will be the drop in temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
The real difference in how the day will feel will come at night. The clouds will clear out, the humidity will take a bigger step down and the temperatures will, too. We’ll see temperatures in the 70s during the evening. Lows come Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Then, a reprieve. Canadian high pressure will fill in from the Great Lakes and dominate Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring warm, but not humid days. Morning lows will start out between 65-70 in places like Millville, with the shores between 70-75. We’ll be no dimmer than partly sunny throughout the three days, with the dew point in the “touch humid” category of the low to mid-60s.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s. So, a little hot for outdoor work, but at least we will drop the very muggy conditions. Overall, it’ll be a comfortable stretch of weather, by July standards.
The humidity will return, as we go later into the week. Thursday and Friday will see southwesterly winds pump in the Gulf of Mexico moisture. They will be typical July days for Jersey. Morning sunshine and clouds will build in the afternoon, with hit-or-miss afternoon storms.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.