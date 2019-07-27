High pressure sliding offshore will pump in more heat into the area, but the humidity will still stay away until Tuesday.
You’ll notice it will be a little warmer Sunday morning. Of course, being July, that means perfect for Sunday services, a stroll in the park or a morning outdoor workout. Temperatures will range from the mid-60s well inland to the low 70s along the coast. A mostly-sunny sky will prevail.
Similar to the past couple of days, the air temperature will reach something called the convective temperature.
In short, it’s the temperature at which cloud formation occurs. Now, like the past couple of days, a rouge, brief shower will flare up along the sea breeze front inland, but don’t plan your day around it. Expect it to be dry. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s on the mainland, with mid-80s at the shore.
Margate Beach Patrol Capt. Chuck LaBarre has noticed his lifeguards, who spend countless hou…
Sunday night will be just right. The end of the weekend will feature comfortable temperatures and plenty of clear sky to go around. Temperatures will stay in the 80s until about 10 p.m. and then bottom out in the mid-60s to upper 70s come Monday morning.
Monday and Tuesday will be about the same. Surface high pressure will shift aloft offshore, and a ridge of higher pressure will be nearly overhead.
That will pump in more heat. Both days will see morning sun turn partly sunny for the afternoon.
Overall, both are great days for the pool or beach, though carry some extra water if you’re working outside. Highs will top out in the low 90s in Vineland and Egg Harbor Township. Expect mid-80s in Beach Haven and the shore. The heat index will climb up, though. Monday will be in the mid-90s, and Tuesday will near 100 as dew points reach the “sticky” 70-degree range. Nothing we aren’t used to here.
A cold front will slowly drag its heels into Jersey for Wednesday and Thursday. Expect storms, muggy conditions and more seasonable temperatures. If you have outdoor plans, focus them to Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon and evening will have storms. Damaging gusts will not be ruled out, but flooding concerns will be the bigger deal. A period of rain will be possible from Wednesday night into Thursday. No washout will be expected for Thursday.
One thing to note: Water temperatures had sky-rocketed from the low 60s (even upper 50s) to the mid-70s since this past Tuesday. That’s because easterly winds have downwelled the ocean, pushing in warmer water from the Gulf Stream and having it settled in deeper. So, it will feel nice on Absecon Island.
Also, please welcome back Alexa to the column Monday! I’ll still have our weather videos online Monday, with a return to the print weather column Tuesday.
Meet Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci as hurricane season kicks into full gear at the Downbe…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.