Third heat wave of the month hits South Jersey
Pools and slides at OC Waterpark on the boardwalk is packed with patrons of all ages looking to beat the heat Monday as the third heat wave of the month makes its way through South Jersey. Monday, August 27

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

At 12:15 p.m., the thermometer climbed to 93 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport in Pomona, giving the region a sweltering new record high temperature for the day.

The high temperature will still need to be confirmed, and there is still room to go higher. However, the 93 reading would break the old record of 92 degrees, set back in 2008. Atlantic City International Airport is an "F6" climate station, meaning it is an official climate site.

That being said, this is not the most impressive record, as the bar was set low. Tuesday's record high of 92 degrees was the lowest record since June 5. Even though the days are getting cooler, this is still the lowest record high temperature until September 15.

Temperature record

Image courtesy of NOAA and xmACIS2.

It is not just the temperature on the thermometer, either. Typical of New Jersey, the high dew points add to how hot it feels. On Tuesday, dew points ranged from a sticky 70 to oppressive 80 degrees. That has yielded a heat index of 100-104 in Cape May County. A heat advisory is in effect for Ocean County. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

