The first record of the six day heat wave in South Jersey was set on Wednesday.
Atlantic City International Airport reported a low temperature of 76 degrees. That ties the previous record maximum low temperature set back in 1983.
Additional record temperatures threaten to be set on Saturday and Sunday, as the peak of the heat arrives. The forecasted high of 101 degrees Saturday would smash the previous record by 4. The last record high temperature, set back on September 4, 2018, was also broken by 4 degrees.
In addition, the maximum low temperature also may be broken on Saturday and Sunday, along with the high temperature record on Sunday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.