Our first step through our journey to the hottest air of the season will begin Tuesday, as the heat increases. Humidity then goes up Wednesday, with a jump in both heat and humidity for the end of the week.
It’ll be the last morning you can have the windows open comfortably for a while. Temperatures will sit around 70 degrees at sunrise.
A warm front will sit to our east and then push through during the afternoon. That will keep winds from a southwest to southerly direction. I believe the warm front passes late enough in the day to keep us rain free, but storms will sit to our west.
High temperatures will make a run for 90 degrees on much of the mainland. Along the shore, we should get into the mid-80s before the sea breeze kicks in. The coolest places may be Fortescue, Gandy’s Beach or Greenwich Township, where the direct onshore breeze from the bay will keep it near 80.
A clear and slightly muggy night will be in store. The evening will be great for the boardwalk or the grill, with temperatures sliding through the 80s. Come Wednesday morning, we will be in the low to mid-70s, about five degrees above average.
High temperatures will likely hurdle over 90 on the mainland, with the shore just shy. Morning sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds. It’ll be hot, and now humid. Dew points in the low 70s will make it feel like 100 degrees.
Why? The ridge of high pressure nearby Tuesday will shift to become southerwesterly, instead of westerly. That will pump in additional moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Furthermore, Barry’s remnants will be absorbed into the atmospheric flow, providing additional mugginess. Isolated storms will be around during the afternoon and evening, which can bring pockets of roadway flooding.
Thursday will be the cloudiest and wettest day of the seven-day forecast. Low pressure, with Barry’s moisture attached, will pass during the morning. Then, the unstable, soupy airmass will be present into the afternoon. The result will be a shower or storm at any point, though I believe more than half of the day will be dry and good for outdoor activity (watch the heat). It will feel very similar to Wednesday.
Friday and Saturday will make that advertised further climb in the heat and humidity (I’ll assume that climb comes with plenty of sweat). A pair of weak fronts may pass, but they won’t do much. Highs? Upper 90s to even 100 on Saturday on the mainland. Factor in the “oppressive” mid-70s dew points and you get a heat index of 100-110. The shore is “cooler” around 90. Overnight lows should fail to stay below 80 for the first time since 2016. Stay hydrated, stay cool and keep your pets off the blacktop.
Look for some air quality issues Friday and Saturday due to stagnate air. Days like these are becoming more common. According to data by Climate Central, between 1973 and 2015, Atlantic City has seen 14 more stagnant days during the summer.
