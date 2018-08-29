Third heat wave of the month hits South Jersey
The beaches of Ocean City are a sea of umbrella tops on Monday as August brings its third heat wave to South Jersey. Monday, August 27

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

The sweltering and stifling weather now has a label attached to it. At 10:05 a.m., Atlantic City International Airport reached 90 degrees, marking it the third consecutive day of 90 degree or greater heat. This puts the region in a heat wave.

This is the third heat wave this August and the fourth in 2018. You would have to go back to 1993 to see three August heat waves and 2012 for four heat waves in one year.

In addition, the National Weather Service made it official. With a low temperature of 77 degrees on Tuesday, the record for the maximum low temperature was broken. The old record was 74 degrees, set back in 1973.

As of 2:45 p.m., the highest temperature at ACY was 97 degrees, this is one shy of the record of 98. Dew points have not dropped below 70 anywhere in the region, which many consider to be sticky. In fact, most have been above the oppressive 75 degree level. This has brought a heat index in the mid to upper 100s.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. 

