A forecasted high of 91 degrees on the mainland will make this the third day in a row of 90 degree-plus heat, officially putting the region in a heat wave. As new data comes in, it’s possible that we’re only half way through it.
We start off with an extremely mild morning. Temperatures are in the mid-70s. More like a West Palm Beach August morning than West Wildwood. Oh, and it will be muggy too, with dew points in the low to mid-70s.
That will hold the course for the rest of the day on Tuesday. We will have a mix of sun and clouds, with more sun during the morning. High pressure continues to sit in the mid-South, which is exactly what you want for air that’s hot, but not necessarily bringing rain chances (yet). The mainland high will be 91 and sultry, with the shore in the mid-80s.
An area of moisture moves in Tuesday evening. This will spark up a shower/storm at any point of the night into early Wednesday morning, though most of it is dry. Lows will be stifling for sleeping without the air conditioning or a fan. Lows will be between 75 to even 80 degrees.
A cold front will then pass Wednesday afternoon. This will keep the morning dry under a partly sunny sky. It then turns mostly cloudy for the afternoon as it passes by. Scattered showe he potential for severe weather is there, but it all depends on how much sun we see. The more sun, the more unstable air that develops, promoting severe weather in the form of a damaging wind gust. Highs will again be just above 90, with mid-80s at the shore. The heat wave definitely lasts until then.
Thursday and Friday will then keep most of the heat, but lose some of the humidity. Winds flip to the northwest and west, drying us out. Dew points will drop into the mid and upper 60s. We’ll be bathing in loads of sunshine.
Typical for the summer, northwest winds can still mean hot weather, as the drier air allows the air to heat up more. Highs will flirt with 90. I have highs of 90 for the pair of days here. If that holds true, we’ll have a six-day heat wave. Then, we’ll definitely end the heat wave as an unsettled weekend gives us the next feature to focus on.
