In the middle of South Jersey's second heat wave of 2018, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly has placed Ocean County under a heat advisory for Monday.
High pressure to our south will continue the southern feel to our temperatures as we kick of…
The combination of the very humid conditions and hot weather led to the advisory. The heat alert is in effect between 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Mainland South Jersey is expected to peak between 100 to 104 degrees with the heat index.
However, only Ocean County is under the heat advisory. This is due to differentiating criteria among southeastern New Jersey counties. Ocean County needs just a 100 degree heat index to reach advisory criteria while the rest of the region needs a 105 degree heat index.
To have a heat advisory in Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties, there needs to be a l…
Gloucester, Camden and Philadelphia are under a heat advisory as well.
During a heat advisory the NWS says that "the heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure." To stay cool
- Avoiding strenuous activities between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when the sun is the strongest and the temperatures are the highest.
- Drink plenty of water. If you are thirsty, you are already dehydrated.
- Keep your pets off the blacktop. Temperatures can burn their paws.
- Take your kids with you when you exit a car.
