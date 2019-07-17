Temperatures on Thursday will struggle to reach 90 degrees, which would make our heat wave official. Even if it doesn’t though, don’t fret, we’ll have another heat wave lined up for the hottest weekend of the year.
The official numbers weren’t in yet at the time of writing, but it is very possible that we set the maximum low temperature record on Wednesday.
That will be the first of potentially six heat records broken between Wednesday and Sunday.
We’ll start out the day feeling swampy. Temperatures will start in the upper 70s, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.
Low pressure will actually be sitting over us for the majority of the day.
This will keep us mostly cloudy until late. After 11 a.m., spotty showers and storms will develop, mainly away from Cape May County. I do not believe there will be any severe weather, but pockets of roadway flooding will still be likely.
The cloud cover and storms will “limit” high temperatures. I have a forecast of 90 on the mainland. The shore will be in the mid-80s. Still, with the high humidity, it’ll feel like close to 100 degrees, so take it easy outside.
The storms will taper down by around sunset Thursday evening as the low pressure moves away. It’ll be a slightly more refreshing night going into Friday, but lows in the mid-70s will hardly be comfortable.
Friday will see the sunshine come out and make the thermometer climb yet again. It will not be unusual heat for us, but a heat index between 100-105 will be likely on the mainland. Poor air quality will be possible, too, which should last into the weekend.
Then, we get into the core of the heat. Friday evening will be in the 80s, and stay there all night long. Temperatures cannot fall below the dew point and with a dew point in the upper 70s, I would imagine lows have a tough time falling below 80. That would just break the maximum low temperature record of 79 degrees.
I went up a degree for the Saturday high temperature to 101 degrees on the mainland. That smashes the old record of 97. Add on the sauna-like atmosphere and it’ll feel like 110 for many. The blistering sun will increase the effect, too.
Heat exhaustion happens quickly if you are working outside. Avoid the hours between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shore should go well into the 90s, as a cooling sea breeze should fail to develop.
Saturday evening will be steamy. Being above 90 degrees at 9 p.m., is certainly possible. It would be only the second occurrence since records started at the airport in 1947.
Expect a maximum low temperature record on Sunday morning, as we likely again fail to drop below 80. Sunday will continue with the scorching feel.
Highs should surge well into the 90s on the mainland, sticking around 90 at the shore. The sunshine will continue to roast the region with a heat index near 105 for many.
