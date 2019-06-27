Barring a stronger-than-anticipated sea breeze, much of the mainland will see its first official heat wave of 2019 on Friday. As we go into the weekend, we’ll get one more 90-degree-plus day to add to the resume, but we will cool down as showers and storms come through into Sunday.
Temperatures will start out around 70 degrees early Friday morning. That’s about 5 degrees above average, keeping with our trend of warmer-than-average nights in the region. Again, though, the dew point will not be overly high, good for the frizz factor.
High pressure will sit nearly overhead Friday, sliding just slightly offshore. That slightly offshore position will turn our wind southerly for the day.
If you do not like the heat, then the beach or Delaware Bayshore will be the place for you. Temperatures will sit around 80. Away from the shore the afternoon will again touch 90. It’s likely Atlantic City International Airport will reach 90 degrees, putting us in our first heat wave of the year.
Make sure to keep hydrated and keep your pets off the black top. If you have asthma, you may have problems breathing outside.
Most everywhere will be dry. Those west of a line from Hammonton to Fortescue could see an afternoon storm, but it’s a low risk.
As the sun lowers and the shore fills up again, it’ll be a comfortable evening to be out and about. Temperatures will fall through the 80s and 70s during the evening. Sunrise on Saturday will see a morning low around 70 again. This time, though, it will feel more swampy out.
A cold front will approach from the west Saturday. That concentrates our heat and humidity to the East Coast on a southwesterly wind. Temperatures should be near 90 by noon for much of the mainland and top out in the low 90s during the afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Clouds will be on the rise, though.
The front will spark showers and storms between 5 and 7 p.m. They will be hit or miss throughout the evening, so I would not cancel any outdoor plans. Just keep the possibility of moving inside for a period of time in your mind. Storm coverage should peak around midnight. Then, between 2 and 5 a.m., we will dry out. It’ll be muggy and the air conditioner will be needed, with Sunday-morning lows in the low 70s. Severe weather, in the form of damaging winds, can’t be ruled out, along with pockets of roadway flooding.
Sunday will be dry for at least 80% of us, I'd say. The morning stays dry as the clouds clear out. A northwest wind around 15 mph will blow. However, a few afternoon clouds will mix back in. A returning afternoon storm will be in the realm of possibility, but your outdoor plans should be fine.
So, we’ll call this weekend a B to B+ at the shore, continuing our good streak.
