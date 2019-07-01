After a brief break, heat wave No. 2 will bring another round of heat, as storm chances increase going into the Fourth of July weekend.
Temperatures Tuesday morning will not necessarily feel like a heat wave is about to begin. Morning temperatures will start out in the mid- to upper 60s. Dew points will be in the mid-60s, which is getting humid but not exactly sticky.
However, high pressure will settle in the mid-South and, combined with a cold front in interior New England, will bring a southwest wind. That will pump up the heat and humidity. Morning sunshine will turn partly sunny for the afternoon. High temperatures will sit around 90, even at the beach, where the sand will be sizzlin’.
That front will bring thunderstorms into our forecast. They will move in from 6 to 8 p.m., from I-95 to the shore. Storms should stay sub-severe and scattered, meaning some places will be dry all day. Don’t cancel your plans.
To have a heat advisory in Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties, there needs to be a l…
These storms will continue into a sticky evening. Between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., they will move into the area. Then, we will be dry. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s, which will mean overtime for the air conditioners out there.
We’ll break down the rest of the heat wave into two parts: Wednesday and Thursday (the Fourth of July) and Friday and Saturday.
Wednesday and Thursday will both feature morning sunshine. That’s good news for the Smithville Fourth of July parade (catch me there if you’re going) and other beach activities.
The midday should be dry, too, as we mix with clouds. Then, during the afternoon, we will see isolated showers and storms that last into the evening. Isolated means many more places than not will be dry at any one time.
Highs will touch 90, with the shores in the upper 80s. It’ll feel like the mid-90s. Officials at fireworks displays will need to keep an eye to the sky, but I’d imagine most will go off without a hitch.
Friday and Saturday will see a warm front lift north of the region. If you think it’ll be sticky Wednesday and Thursday, wait until these two days. It’ll be sultry!
High temperatures again sit around 90 on the mainland, though low 90s will be likely Saturday. The shore will get to the upper 80s again. It’ll feel like about 100 given the extra dew points, though.
In terms of rain coverage, isolated morning activity will give way to scattered p.m. activity, under a mix of sun and clouds. Again, this will not be a washout, but if you need large chunks of dry time, you may not have it.
Records show 2011 was the last time Atlantic City International Airport had two heat waves with only a one-day break between. If we want to narrow it down even further, to heat waves of at least five days, we can’t find it. It’s never happened, according to records that begin in 1943.
