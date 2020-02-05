The final two rainmakers of our quartet will pass through Thursday and Friday. Unlike the first two earlier in the week, these will be heavy hitters, bringing pouring rain and a risk of roadway and coastal flooding.
Thursday will start foggy and showery. Rain came in ahead of a warm front overnight and brought a soaking rain. However, as the sun rises Thursday, we’ll be in a bit of a lull, in between the northward warm front and a potent low-pressure system in the Deep South.
You’ll still want the rain gear nearby, though. There’ll be scattered showers throughout the morning. Temperatures will be 40-45 to start, right around our average highs for this time of year.
Temperatures will rise well into the 50s during the afternoon as heavy rain moves in. From there through the early morning Friday, it will be a soaker. During this time, be prepared for pockets of slow travel due to ponding on roads. Fog, especially along the shore, will exaggerate the problem. Issues on streams and creeks should be limited.
AVALON — Local property owners will notice a drop in their flood insurance premiums this year.
Then we have to talk about the coastal flooding. The Thursday- and Friday-morning high tides will straddle minor flood stage. So it won’t be significant, but if you live in a place that is always the first to flood, you will see water. Move your cars if you need to, and don’t drive through salt water.
The steady rain will end by 7 a.m. or so Friday, but we will not be done with rain. Strong northwest winds on the backside of the low-pressure system will push in a band that will bring snow to parts of Pennsylvania. But as it moves east, it will weaken and warm. Still, though, a few rain showers will be likely, especially north of Route 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The winds will be enough to topple lawn furniture and loose objects, and you’ll likely feel your car swaying in the winds. Sustained winds will be 20-30 mph, with gusts 35-45 mph.
The sky will clear out Friday night just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will fall through the 30s during the evening and then get into the 20s after midnight. So wear a coat and hat, as wind chills will be near 20.
Saturday will be a seasonable February day. High pressure will stay within range of South Jersey, giving us a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be at or just above 40.
This will be the better of the two weekend days. Come Sunday, a weak disturbance will pass through. I’ve been eyeing this for some snow for a few days now. Will it be possible? Yes. However, this should largely be rain, and snow would not really stick to the ground, not changing much of our South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes leaderboard.
It will not be a washout, either, just a few showers.
