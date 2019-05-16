MAYS LANDING — First responders are on the scene of a car accident involving a motorcycle near Main Street and Mill Road.
A witness who was fishing on a nearby bridge said the crash happened about 3:50 p.m. The witness said the motorcycle collided with the car while turning at the intersection.
Police and an ambulance squad arrived on the scene shortly after, diverting traffic off Main Street and attending to the motorcycle driver.
The Mays Landing and Laureldale volunteer fire companies are on the scene setting up a landing area for a medical helicopter near the lake area.
This is a developing story. Check back or updates.
