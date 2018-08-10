Helicopter crash injures teacher, student in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Municipal Airport closed Friday while authorities investigated a helicopter crash that injured a flight instructor and his student, police said.
At approximately 9:30 a.m., city police and the fire department responded to a helicopter crash near the runway of the airport on the west side of the tarmac in marshland, according to a news release from the city police department.
Harvey Shubart, 62, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania and Ocean City, the owner of the helicopter and a flight instructor, was teaching Carol Gray, 64, of Bear, Delaware, how to hover when they lost control and “made a hard landing in the marshes,” police said.
The helicopter was on its side with the Shubart and Gray inside, but they were able to get out and walk away from it on their own and were treated by fire personnel, according to the release.
Both Shubart and Gray were taken to Shore Memorial for non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.
The crash is still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.
