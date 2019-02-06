OCEAN CITY — A worker at the city's Dunkin' Donuts tested positive for hepatitis A, according to the Cape May County Health Department.
The department and the state Department of Health announced that there was a single case of the contagious liver disease in one employee who works at the shop at 962 West Avenue.
The employee, who was not identified, worked while they were potentially infectious from Jan. 27 through Jan. 31.
While officials said that the risk to customers who ate or drank beverage at the chain on those days is low, they are recommending that they receive a post-exposure prophylaxis, or PEP, a hepatitis A vaccine that can reduce the risk of contracting the disease, and/or immune globulin, which can also decrease the risk of getting the disease.
In order for it to be effective, the PEP should be administered as soon as possible, but no later than Feb. 14, according to the release. However, those who have already been vaccinated against hepatitis A do not need to receive PEP.
Those who suspect that they have symptoms of hepatitis A, which include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal discomfort, dark urine, clay-colored bowel movement, joint pain and jaundice, should contact their healthcare provider, officials said.
All employees affected were identified and able to return to work after receiving PEP, according to the release. The restaurant has been cleared to reopen.
For more information, contact the county health department at 609-465-1200.
