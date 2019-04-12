041119_gal_doodah.

Basset Hounds parade the boardwalk. Saturday April 17 2010 Annual Ocean City Doo Dah Parade.

The wet weather exit stage right just in time for the Doo Dah parade show to go on in Ocean City Saturday, with the air feeling like Easter for the Eastern Egg Hunt. 

Before the Events 

A strong cold front associated with a low pressure system that brought plenty of thunder snow to the Northern Plains will pass on Friday night and into Saturday morning. If you will be arriving early to prepare for the festivities, the rain gear will be needed. A steady rain will continue through 8 a.m. Expect large puddles to be around as we slowly dry out.

Ocean City will then be dodging hit or miss showers for the rest of the morning. That will allow the parade route to dry out some. With the Doo Dah parade starting at noon, though, it will be a close call.

During the Events

I do believe that showers will end between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., just in time to party on! The Basset Hounds will have wet paws but not shaking their coasts due to wet weather. It will be a seasonable day out in Ocean City. Temperatures will range between 55-60 degrees throughout the course of the day. Cloud cover will be partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will turn from the south-southwest to the northwest. A light jacket and jeans will be perfect.

The kids' Easter best will be just fine for Eastern Egg Contest, which starts at 2:30 p.m. Temperatures will be near 60 degrees during this time. There will be no blowing sand to uncover the Easter Eggs before the kids try to find them, as winds stay on the lighter side.

Afterwards...

It will be a pretty comfortable evening in Ocean City. As long as you keep a light layer on, you will be fine. The clear sky will be lacking, yes, but the cloud cover will help keep temperatures still near 60 degrees well into the night. 

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

