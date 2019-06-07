When it comes to the weather for the Shoprite LPGA classic, both the players, crew, spectators and volunteers have a light as green as the fairway this weekend.
The Classic, which will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Seaview golf course in Galloway, will award 1.75 million in purse money throughout the weekend. As the 144 players take their swings, weather is always key.
Fortunately, high pressure will be in play all three days, providing for a dry forecast. A stationary front will sit to the south, bringing high clouds, but that will be all. Golfers always will not have to adjust to the winds too much during the weekend, winds will be from either an east or southeast direction during the tournament.
Here's an daily breakdown of what to expect. The first tee is 7:15 a.m on Friday and Saturday, with a 7 a.m. first tee on Sunday.
Friday
Temperatures (tee time through 6 p.m.): 72 - 79 degrees
Wind: Northeast to east 8-14 mph
Rain Risk: None
Humidity: Damp
Cloud Cover: Filtered sunshine
Saturday
Temperatures (tee time through 6 p.m.): 63-76 degrees
Wind: East 8-14 mph
Rain Risk: None
Humidity: Refreshing
Cloud Cover: Mostly sunny
Sunday
Temperatures (tee time through 6 p.m.): 62 - 74 degrees
Wind: Southeast 10-15 mph
Rain Risk: None during the morning, low risk in the afternoon
Humidity: Slightly sticky
Cloud Cover: Morning sun, thickening afternoon clouds
