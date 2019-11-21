While two rounds of rain is expected this weekend, no washouts are expected as the busy travel week gets underway.
It’ll be a mild start to Friday, something that we haven’t seen in quite a while. Temperatures will range from the low 40s on the mainland to the mid-40s at the shore. We’ve actually stayed steady with our temperatures — or even have risen — for most of the preceding night.
This all comes at the courtesy of cloud cover, which we’ve been very familiar with over the past couple of days. This time, it’s from a low pressure system that will move through Eastern Canada throughout the day. A cold front will move along, and while it’s fairly weak, there’ll be enough enhancement from the system to produce rain between 1 and 5 p.m.
Now, it won’t be raining the whole time. So, the point is to expect a mainly dry day Friday. High temperatures will be in the low 60s on the mainland and upper 50s at the shore. Thank the southwest wind for that.
Friday evening will see a quick drop in temperatures. Thankfully, since we will be so mild in the afternoon, it won’t be too chilly out there. We’ll get into the 30s by midnight as the sky clears on a drying northwest wind. However, come Saturday morning, lows will be around 30 in Hopewell Township and places inland to around 35 in Surf City and the shore.
Then, we turn to the weekend. Saturday during the day will be dry, and we’ll have a good amount of sunshine. Clouds will thicken into the evening. Rain will begin between 6 and 9 p.m.
Rain boots, umbrellas and other rain gear will be needed for heading out Saturday night. It’ll be a steady shot of rain. No changeover to snow will be seen, as we stay in the raw 40s throughout.
The positive news will be that rain will end in time for a mostly dry Sunday, between 5 and 8 a.m. It’ll be a solid soaking, with a half inch to an inch of rain.
Besides a spotty afternoon shower, Sunday will be dry. However, don’t expect it to be bright and sunny. It’ll be mostly cloudy with a strong northwest wind. Raking leaves may be best due to the wet ground. Thanksgiving or holiday decorating may be OK, depending if the wind impacts things or not. Other outdoor work will be fine.
Looking into next week, temperatures will start around 50 on Monday with plenty of sun. As a strong low pressure system cuts up the center of the country and into Canada, warm air will get pulled in. We’ll be into the 50s on Tuesday, and 60s will be likely in some places Wednesday.
What goes up must come down, though, and that’ll be with a shot of rain late Wednesday to early Thursday. Afterwards, we’ll be back to seasonable.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.