Some heroes wear a mask and cape, and some wear a mask ... and scrubs.
For the nursing staff at AtlantiCare, Cape Regional Medical Center and Shore Medical Center, the current COVID-19 pandemic is just another opportunity to put on the mask of a hero and rise to the occasion.
Chief nursing officers at the three hospitals agree the present crisis has only made them more proud of their profession, while still posing a unique challenge.
“I’ve always been extremely proud of being a nurse. I wanted to be a nurse from the time I was a little girl,” said Kenwood, CNO and COO of Shore Medical Center. “I have loved nursing my entire career, but this particular situation is unlike anything I’ve ever had to deal with. It makes me so proud to be able to contribute in some way to supporting this country, and ensuring that we can safely take care of people that need us during this time.”
Katherine Birkenstock, CNO and vice president of AltantiCare, has more than 20 years of nursing experience. Having stepped into the role of CNO two years ago, she says the recent pandemic has humbled her and given her a greater appreciation for her staff.
“For me personally, being newer, I was already greatly humbled and honored to be in that role,” Birkenstock said. “And then when you learn you’ll now be leading through a pandemic, and you realize our staff, the entire team, is also part of the community that is going to be impacted by this, it’s all the more humbling. You just learn really fast to go through it together.”
Rosemary Dunn, CNO at Cape, echoed the sentiment.
“To see the reaction of the staff and the teamwork, and everyone working together and just supporting each other, it truly is an experience,” she said.
Teamwork is a theme that seems to prevail at all three hospitals, going beyond just their four walls.
Every Wednesday, the CNOs of the state’s hospitals can take part in a conference call, hosted by the Organization of Nurse Leaders of New Jersey and the New Jersey Hospital Association.
Birkenstock says these calls allow nurses throughout the area and the state to share ideas related to models of care and ways to keep morale high.
“One click has brought the country’s healthcare system together,” she said.
Communication is the first priority among all three nursing directors for maintaining morale.
“Clearly, what’s most important is communication with the staff,” Kenwood said.
To keep up with communication, the hospitals have implemented various strategies. Some examples include regular video calls with staff at AtlantiCare, an intranet page dedicated to COVID-19 updates at Cape, and regular in-person department “huddles” at Shore.
“What I try to do is get out to the various departments regularly, have brief huddles with the staff to communicate exactly what is going on here at the hospital,” Kenwood said. “They’re very interested in that. They need to be reassured that things are organized and well thought out, and then hearing their worries and concerns.”
In addition to communication, the hospital leadership have come up with creative ways to meet the needs of its staff.
Just some examples include providing grocery shopping out of the cafeterias at Shore and Cape; the reinstating of the traditional Blessing of the Hands ministry by the pastoral care team at AtlantiCare; posting of inspirational messages; and a “strategy room” at Cape to handle requests and funnel ideas.
But perhaps the most motivating and encouraging campaign at all three hospitals has been celebrating their recovered COVID-19 patients.
Whenever a coronavirus patient is discharged, each facility plays an uplifting song over the hospital’s loud speaker.
During the COVID-19 discharges at Cape, “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles serenades their patients. A recent patient made an impression on Dunn.
“He was so beside himself that we were playing this song for him, he just couldn’t get over it,” Dunn said.
The song was played at every point of his exit — in the elevator, down the hallways. As a Beatles fan, he exclaimed in delight, “They’re playing this for me, this is for me!”
For the nurses on the front lines, Dunn says hearing something as simple as that song causes them to pause and reflect on the positives of their job.
“Here we are, trying our best at the bedside, and seeing things we thought we would ever see, and society has come to a complete halt — and yet, this success,” she said.
Shore has chosen to play “Celebration” whenever they discharge a COVID-19 patient.
“It’s to remind them that people do survive this — in fact, most people do, and it’s because of their hard work and efforts that these people are going home in good condition,” Kenwood said. “That’s what we want them to be reminded of, that what they do really does make a difference in peoples’ lives.”
To Birkenstock and the team at AtlantiCare, sharing the positive stories is essential. In addition to playing a song over the loudspeaker every time a COVID-19 patient is discharged, the team has also implemented a Grateful Gatherings campaign on Fridays, involving weekly videos showing a recovered COVID-19 patient leaving the hospital. This allows staff who may not have been able to witness the event in person to still share in the experience.
“We need to tell those success stories, because there are many of them,” Birkenstock said.
It’s not just hospital leadership, however, that is taking the initiative to support their staff and patients during this time. Nurses and medical personnel on the front lines of the pandemic are stepping up outside of their usual realm of responsibility, too.
At Cape, many team members have transferred to different units to support their fellow staff.
“They’re willing to learn to be the support person,” Dunn said. “The staff has just a tremendous, tremendous amount of respect for every member at the bedside and every member who is really giving their heart and soul to take care of our patients.”
A number of nurses at Shore have volunteered to take care of COVID-19 patients so other members don’t have to bear that burden.
“They just stepped up to say ‘Hey, I’m totally happy to take care of these patients, and then the others don’t have to worry about that right now,’” Kenwood said.
Nurses at AtlantiCare are using their own creativity to solve some of their facility’s needs.
A nurse manager has created face shields from a 3-D printer with the approval of the Infection Prevention Team, and the husband of another lead nurse created intubation boxes for patients to help prevent the spread of the virus.
AtlantiCare respiratory therapists had the idea to place COVID-19 patient’s ventilator monitors outside hospital rooms to allow for quick access and to minimize exposure and the use of valuable personal protection equipment.
Birkenstock shared this information with other CNOs during their regular calls.
“I was so pleased to do that, and proud of our respiratory therapists,” she said.
When hospitalized, COVID-19 patients can easily feel isolated from their families. Nurses have stepped up to spend extra time with their patients.
Cape Regional staff sang “Happy Birthday” to a recent COVID-19 patient when his family was unable to come and visit due to restrictions. Dunn said nurses are also utilizing mobile devices, such as iPads, to keep patients in touch with their families.
“We want to take care of our patients, but we also want to take care of our families in the community and make sure that they’re connected,” Dunn said.
Shore has had a similar response from their staff. Due to COVID-19, visitations from family are limited, and some non-coronavirus patients have passed away without family present.
“We really have a belief here that no one should ever die alone,” Kenwood said. “I’ve had a number of our staff step up and stay with patients to the bitter end for that exact reason, to reassure them, to comfort them, to assure them that they’re not leaving us all alone.”
According to all three CNOs, it’s not just their nursing staff that has gone above and beyond. The community has made a lasting impact.
“The outpouring of support and encouragement has been nothing short of remarkable,” Birkenstock said.
“The food donations, words of encouragement, cards, thank you notes, drawings, children are making thank you notes, get well cards for patients — (they) are so meaningful and so important to take the human spirit and carry it through a pandemic,” she said. “It is just priceless to our staff, it truly has been an outpouring.”
Dunn was struck by a letter she received from one of their high school volunteers who can no longer come into the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions. The letter encouraged her to “stay strong, be courageous, the Lord your God is with you always.”
“The outpouring from the community has just been tremendous,” Dunn said. “Every time you turn around, there’s been another delivery of some kind of food item for our staff. There isn’t a person in the building who hasn’t benefited from that.”
In addition to letters and food donations, the community around Somers Point recently held a large prayer vigil in the parking lot outside Shore to pray over the staff and patients from their cars. Other efforts to support the local hospitals include posting signs in yards and windows with encouraging statements, and making and donating masks.
“It goes a long way, it really does, and people are so appreciative. They really are,” Kenwood said.
“Although we were all saying we’ll probably need a weight-watchers program when this is all over,” she added with a chuckle. “We’re so well-nourished. We love that problem.”
AtlantiCare’s team is asking the public to continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask, follow CDC guidelines and stay informed. Cape asks for non-perishable food donations for their food pantry for medical personnel and for the mask donations. And all three hospitals have options on their website to give to their COVID-19 relief funds.
“I think it’s in crisis situations like this that we see truly how good society is and how supportive communities are for each other. And it’s amazing. They give when they may not have it themselves,” Dunn said.
Perhaps this giving is a reflection of what the community already knows: the COVID-19 heroes are the ones wearing the masks.
“They’re really heroes,” Dunn said, “again, dealing with the unknown with limited information. Every day things change, and they come in every day and deal with it. They have families and things in their own lives that they’re concerned about and worried about. To come to work every day and be strong and give your all to make sure our patients do go home and that our community is healthy, it really is something to be very proud of your staff for.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.