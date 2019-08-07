The risk for severe weather is over for at least the next six days. However, the heat from Wednesday will linger, without the humidity, into Thursday.
Temperatures on Thursday morning will start out around 70 degrees. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some fog around in the first few hours of daylight, as the rain-soaked ground helps to create the low clouds.
A west to west-southwest wind will blow around 10 mph throughout the day. This will continue to tap into some of that hot air from the Gulf of Mexico, but also lower the humidity, since there isn’t much of a southerly component to the wind. The result will be a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature around 90 degrees.
Actually, as it turns out, when you have a high of 90 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport, a west-southwest wind happens most frequently, at 18.1%. Second place was a west wind, at 14.9%.
For context, a 90-degree day happens on an east-southeast to north wind under 1% of the time from each direction.
In Wednesday’s column, I forecasted a pop-up storm for Thursday. However, there should be enough dry air to keep that away. Thursday evening temperatures will fall quickly through the 80s. A cold front will arrive after midnight. Look for isolated showers, perhaps heavy, during this time, but it will end by the time the sun rises. Morning lows will be 65-70.
Then, we get into a new airmass for the weekend. I believe it’ll be one many of us would clamor for.
A trough of low pressure, that has been with the region from the past couple of days, will go away. In its place will be Canadian high pressure and northwest winds throughout the weekend.
After early clouds clear out Friday, we should be no dimmer than partly sunny! Temperatures will sit in the mid- to upper 80s all three days, even at the shore. Dew points will stay around 60 degrees. Which, for August is pretty much dry for us. The clear sky and dry air will bring lovely evenings for a stroll, barbecues, exercise or to finish up outdoor work. It’ll be in the 70s. Morning lows will be in the 60s, with maybe even a few 50s in the colder places like Egg Harbor City or Eagleswood Township.
High pressure will slide offshore for Monday. We’ll be in between a low pressure system to the north, responsible for bringing the first taste of fall to New England, and a front to the south.
We should stay dry, with temperatures in the upper 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will see a storm system around, but it depends on whether that southern or northern front fills in.
