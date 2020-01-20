A massive high pressure will continue its journey from the Upper Midwest to off the East Coast this week, bringing more dry weather, though temperatures will fluctuate.
We’ll likely start Tuesday with our coldest morning of the winter so far. West of the Garden State Parkway, as well as mainland Cape May County, will be 13 to 18 degrees. East of the parkway on the mainland will be in the upper teens, with low 20s at the shore.
However, our average low for this time of the year at Atlantic City International Airport is 24, so we’re not that far below average. In fact, using my forecasted low of 17 this morning at the airport, that would be the latest we saw our first low temperature since 2013.
Back to the forecast. High pressure will move into the Midwest on Tuesday. Being on the east side of the high, more northerly air will come our way. The winds will not be gusty, unlike Monday, and with a high in the mid-30s expected, the air will not have the same bite as it did in the days prior.
Tuesday night will again be clear, calm and dry. Expect another cold night.
Temperatures will be in the 20s shortly after dark. Then, after midnight, we’ll get down into the teens on the mainland. Bundle up Wednesday morning, it will be in the range of 15 to 20 degrees on the mainland, with mid-20s in Stone Harbor and the shore.
High pressure will continue its trek eastward Wednesday. The center of the high-pressure system will be near, meaning calmer winds. Without as much northerly air moving in, temperatures will be free to make it up to seasonable levels, in the low 40s.Under plenty of sunshine, it’ll be a good January afternoon for a run or outdoor work.
We will continue with the bright and blue stretch into Thursday. You’ll want the winter coat, but that’s about all. Highs will reach the mid- to upper 40s. Here, high pressure just starts to shift offshore. Winds will be from the northeast, but the mid- to upper-level flow will be from the south.
Finally, our high pressure will exit stage right Friday. We’ll be mild again, with many places getting up to or just above 50. It’ll be a very comfortable end to the week. Morning sunshine will be replaced by afternoon clouds, a sign of what’s to come.
Regarding the weekend, we know a storm is coming, but details beyond that will still be fuzzy for one more day.
What we do know is this is mainly a Saturday storm. Yes, it will likely be mostly to all rain, but I want another day to confirm that. Minor stage coastal flooding will be possible, too.
