High pressure will make a (brief) return to South Jersey Wednesday. Another rain maker will then come Wednesday night into Thursday before cold, wintry temperatures return for part of the weekend.
After a fairly cloudy night, sunshine will return to our morning Wednesday. High pressure in the Great Plains kicked our low pressure Tuesday out to sea and it is finally start to fill in. Temperatures will be 35-40 degrees, right around average for this time of the year.
High pressure will move right overhead during the day. Since it exerts a downward force from above, winds will actually be nearly calm at the surface. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, near seasonable for this time of the year.
As quickly as the clouds went away, though, they will come back in. Another storm system will be waiting in the Deep South to move in and while it will be a dry Wednesday, it'll be fairly cloudy as the evening begins.
Temperatures will be in the comfortable-for-a-jacket 40s. However, you'll need the umbrella as between 8 and 10 p.m., rain showers will work back in. Rain showers will be present overnight until the warm front lifts from 3 to 5 a.m. Thursday. Pockets of fog will develop in the wake of the warm front and we'll enjoy a brief lull in the action.
Winds will pick up out of the southwest during this time. Highs will be 55-60 degrees, balmy for February. Expect sustained winds 15-20 mph. Then, a cold front will march in, bringing back rain and switch the winds to the northwest.
Rain will again be likely from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rainfall totals for the system will be between 0.25 and 0.50, so no flooding issues will be expected.
Those northwest winds will put temperatures down into the 50s and 40s quickly during the afternoon and evening. Clearing will be had as well. By Friday morning we'll be 25-30 degrees, seasonable for a change.
That sets up a rare two day stretch of a wintry feel. An arctic airmass will work it's way into the area. A gusty northerly wind Friday will keep highs in the 30s for the first time since Jan. 26 at Atlantic City International, pretty incredible considering that the average high are just in the mid-40s now. Wind chills will be in the 20s.
Under a clear sky and calmer winds, temperatures will go into free fall Friday night. Lows will get into the teens, even at the shore. Some spots in Woodbine or Mullica, in the Pine Barrens, should drop in the single digits.
That will set up for a Saturday that will only hop just above freezing. Mid-30s for highs will be the case under plentiful sunshine. Bundle up, but you can enjoy some time outside.
Southerly air will work in Sunday and it won't stop until at least mid-week. We'll go from the 40s for highs Sunday to the 50s Monday and Tuesday. It'll be dry Sunday and Monday, with our next storm Tuesday.
