Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We continue to be high and dry for the next several days as a large area of high pressure keeps filling into the region.
We will start the day on Tuesday with some cloud cover. A piece of mid-level energy will drive through the Mid-Atlantic.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Expect a partly cloudy sky, at most. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 30s everywhere.
Otherwise, surface high pressure continues to move in from the west. This will bring us plenty of sunshine after those early clouds leave. Temperatures, though, will stay a little stunted.
Highs will only be in the mid 40s. We will be on the eastern side of a ridge of high pressure. Given the clockwise flow of the high, that means northwest winds for us and cooler air. However, it will be short-term pain for long-term gain.
With a clear sky and calm winds, temperatures will fall fast Tuesday evening, sliding through the 30s.
By sunrise Wednesday, it will be coat and gloves weather for much of the mainland, with temperatures bottoming out in the lower 20s.
The shore, aided by the ocean, stays around 32. We’ll have big temperature differences throughout South Jersey.
MAYS LANDING — During Hurricane Sandy, cultural hubs like libraries turned into places of co…
However, the sun will be the great equalizer.
A slight southwest wind and the ridge then sitting overhead will pop temperatures back around 50 degrees. With the sun, it will feel even warmer. The heat will not have to work as hard Wednesday night, as temperatures bottom out to seasonable levels.
High pressure will then slide offshore Thursday.
This sets up a “return flow,” meaning southerly winds.
It comes at the expense of some extra cloud cover, but it will still just be partly sunny.
Afternoon temperatures will feel like spring is just sitting around the corner. We’ll rise up into the mid and upper 50s, a comfortable day for outdoor work.
Yawar Khan 10th grade student at Atlantic City High School places third in annual Oratorical Contest at Atlantic City High School Thursday Feb 28, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Sabiha Mim 12th grade student at Atlantic City High School places second in annual Oratorical Contest at Atlantic City High School Thursday Feb 28, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City Board of Education hosted its annual Oratorical Contest on Thursday at the high school. Among the judges was Press of Atlantic City meteorologist Joe Martucci. Above, Yawar Khan, left, won third place, Sabiha Mim won second place and Farhana Siddiquel won first place. See more photos at PressofAC.com.
Annual Oratorical Contest at Atlantic City High School
The Atlantic City Schools District Oratorical Contest was held on Thurs., Feb. 28, 2019 at the A.C. High School Auditorium.
The contest challenged students to explore and attempt to answer the questions What does it mean to be an active citizen in the 21st century?
Students were judged for content, vocal performance, speaking ability and more. Ages were broken down in grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and High School for 3rd, 2nd and 1st place winners.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci was selected as one of the contest judges. He was joined by Mr. Damon Tyner, Atlantic County Prosecutor, and Ms. Patricia Weeks of Stockton University. James Knox, Principal of New York Avenue School, served as the Master of Ceremonies.
Yawar Khan 10th grade student at Atlantic City High School places third in annual Oratorical Contest at Atlantic City High School Thursday Feb 28, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Sabiha Mim 12th grade student at Atlantic City High School places second in annual Oratorical Contest at Atlantic City High School Thursday Feb 28, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City Board of Education hosted its annual Oratorical Contest on Thursday at the high school. Among the judges was Press of Atlantic City meteorologist Joe Martucci. Above, Yawar Khan, left, won third place, Sabiha Mim won second place and Farhana Siddiquel won first place. See more photos at PressofAC.com.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
We are still monitoring the only wet part of our forecast, a cold front passing through Thursday night into Friday.
My thoughts have not changed much since Monday’s column — a complete washout isn’t expected.
However, it could be hit-or-miss showers during the day.
Expect a strong south wind, with highs topping out around 60 on the mainland. You’ll probably notice a smidge of humidity, too.
South Jersey will then cool down behind the cold front.
Saturday will see a breezy northwest wind around 15 mph sustained.
That’ll bump temperatures back to reality. With increasing sunshine, highs will stay around 50.
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
Get email notifications on Joe Martucci daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Joe Martucci posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.