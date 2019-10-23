The rain has passed, and high pressure will be locked and loaded in for the rest of the week before a forecast for the weekend and beyond that remains muddle.
The cold front passed through the region overnight, giving us a very different start to our day than Tuesday. Instead of clouds, there will be sunshine. Instead of rain, dry weather, and without a smidgen of dampness in the air. Dew points will be in the dry 40s, with straight sunshine.
This will all be thanks to high pressure moving in from the Deep South. Winds will be from the west-northwest to west throughout the day, and pretty strong for the morning, sustained around 15 mph with gusts in the 25-30 mph range.
The winds will calm during the afternoon, and we’ll rise up to the mid-60s across the region — spot-on seasonable.
The calming winds, clear sky and dew points in the 30s will yield to ideal radiational cooling. Loyal followers of the column know I’ve written about this phenomenon many times during the year.
This quick cooling will yield about 40-degree readings in Egg Harbor City (home to our latest school visit at Egg Harbor City Community School). In the rural Pine Barrens, expect some mid-30, with frost. The shore will stay milder.
Thursday and Friday will be about the same with high pressure in place. Winds will be from the southwest, so we’ll be at or above average in terms of temperatures. The sunshine will be between full sunshine or a mix of sun and clouds. Dew points will be low.
Thursday will be the brighter of the two days, with highs 65-70. Friday will be the one with a few clouds but still pleasant as afternoon highs reach the mid-60s.
Friday night will hold on dry, so it’ll be a great evening for the pumpkin patch, corn maze or high school football. Temperatures will be in the 50s.
In regards to the weekend storm system, I’ll still need another day to confirm it (you can find my final thoughts online Wednesday afternoon). However, there does look to be optimism for a dry Saturday as high pressure hangs on. Still, plan on rain to impact part of your day for now, though.
Temperatures will be seasonable.
Sunday is an optimistically dry forecast. That high pressure won’t hold on forever, so if it’s not wet Saturday, it could very well be Sunday. However, a side benefit of an extra side of high pressure means that the incoming storm system can dry out before reaching here.
So, bank on a dry forecast, but keep in the back of your mind a few showers may end up being the case as the forecast gets closer to Sunday.
