Day number three of our ‘atmospheric river’ setup will continue the soupy and sticky weather, but high pressure will save most of the day from being wet.
Morning low temperatures started in the mid to upper 70s. This is 5-10 degrees above average, but far from the record. Atlantic City International Airport had a low temperature of 78 Tuesday morning. However, back in 2011, we got down to only 83 at Atlantic City International Airport, our warmest low temperature on record. That was part of a record-breaking heat wave that saw the temperature peak twice at 105 degrees, a tie for second place.
Back to Tuesday: A mostly cloudy sky will take us through the day. Low pressure is still situated in the Deep South and high pressure is to the east. This will continue to bring in a strong southeast wind and the soupy air from the tropics. However, high pressure will move a little closer to us, stunting our shower/storm potential.
Therefore, expect the morning to be dry. Then, after 2 p.m. hit or miss showers/storms will develop. I believe most places will be dry for at least 75 percent of the day. If you want to head to the beach, go for it. In fact, I believe some beach towns will be dry today. Just watch for the whipping sand. If you have outdoor work to be done, that’ll be OK, as long as you can handle a wet ground. Highs will be about 80-85.
Tuesday evening will continue to be mostly dry. However, an axis of rain will move up the East Coast overnight, between 3 and 6 a.m. Lows will again be in the mid-70s and swampy at that. The rain that falls will add to the humid feel.
Wednesday will be close to a washout, but we should have just enough dry time to keep us away from that. Showers and periods of rain are likely through 11 a.m.. Then, there will be the pop-up summertime storm activity for the rest of the day, with perhaps a period of rain. There will be plenty of unstable air to create thunderstorms if enough sun breaks through. Otherwise, watch for flash flooding. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely at times. If you saw roadway ponding on Saturday, you’ll likely see it Wednesday. Due to rain and cloud cover, highs will reach only the upper 70s. Strong winds will make it feel raw for mid-July.
A cold front will move through Wednesday night. The sticky air will remain, but the rain chances will decrease. Thursday will remain mostly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely in the morning, with a few rumbles of thunder possible during the afternoon.
