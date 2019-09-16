Temperatures will continue the roller coaster ride Tuesday and into the weekend as high pressure takes the driver’s seat.
A cold front passed through late overnight. That will be the last of them for a long time. High pressure will exert its influence, coming from the Great Lakes.
You’ll notice a northeasterly wind Tuesday morning with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will range from around 60 out in Deerfield and the mainland, with upper 60s at the shore.
Those easterly winds will put a cap on temperatures. In reality, it’ll just be a seasonable, September high.
High temperatures will top out in the low to mid-70s, blowing off the low to mid-70s ocean water. That is actually above average. Water temperatures in the second half of September are usually in the upper 60s. Tuesday night, with its clear sky and low dew points, will be an ideal night for radiational cooling.
That is when the heat of the day is free to escape into space, without obstruction from winds (which mix the air back down) or clouds (which reflect the heat back down). The result will be temperatures in the low 50s on the mainland, with spots like Woodbine or Eagleswood Township possibly in the upper 40s.
The shore does see radiational cooling, but the warm water prevents it from dropping too much, so 60 degrees it will be Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will still be influenced by high pressure, now overhead. However, Hurricane Humberto will be a few hundred miles offshore and a piece of mid-level energy will be close.
Between the two, the potential for a mostly cloudy day will be there. If so, temperatures will struggle to reach 70 in the afternoon. If we do end up with sun, expect temperatures in the low to mid-70s.
Wednesday night will be perfect to leave the windows open. Thursday will then have a mix of sun and clouds. Cooler air will actually settle in here, and we’ll have a crisp, fall day with highs in the upper 60s at the shore.
High pressure will shift to the south of the area Friday. That will begin a warming trend that lasts throughout the weekend. Winds will still be from the cooler northeast, but the thermometer will be 70-75 for highs.
Saturday will see the winds finally flip to the southerly direction. Highs will go up another five degrees, with plentiful sunshine. The warmest day will be saved for the last day of the weekend. It’ll be a locals summer special. Upper 70s at the beach and mid-80s on the mainland will make it wonderful for all summer outdoor plans.
