Jordan Vazquez unwittingly became a video star last week.
With his mother, Erika’s help, 7-year-old Jordan has starred in daily videos demonstrating exercises for the members of the Egg Harbor Township High School girls track and field team to do at home.
Vazquez is the Eagles coach, and she posts the videos on Google classroom.
“The girls are commenting on them,” Vazquez said. “It’s been brightening up their day. My son is having a blast.”
COVID-19 has put the high school spring sports season on hold as the state’s schools have closed and switched to online learning. The season was scheduled to begin Wednesday for boys and girls lacrosse and April 1 for all other sports.
High school athletes understand their sacrifice will hopefully help minimize the virus’ impact.
“You can’t be selfish in this type of scenario,” Ocean City standout sophomore pitcher Tom Finnegan said. “You hope everyone recovers from it and no one else gets sick.”
But that doesn’t make seeing their spring season slip away any easier for athletes. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released a statement last week saying it would try to save the spring season. But while schools are closed, the NJSIAA has banned coaches from having practices with athletes or the athletes themselves holding informal workouts known as “captain’s practices.”
“It’s weird,” Finnegan said. “Usually this time of the year the weather begins to switch. It gets darker later. You want to go out there and play some games with your boys and friends. We’re looking forward to when this all kind of settles down.”
High school athletes have been left to their own means to stay in shape. Vazquez designed daily exercises the EHT girls could do without leaving their house. The exercises include stretching, running in place and core work.
Some schools have taken to social media to challenge other schools to do workouts at home.
“I didn’t want to push them to go outside,” Vazquez said. “Hopefully, it’s helping. If anything, it’s taking their minds off the craziness.”
Finnegan, who has verbally committed to Vanderbilt University and was expected to be one of the state’s top pitchers this spring, works out with his father, Tom, and 12-year-old brother, Luke.
Finnegan has mostly done some long tossing and thrown the occasional 30-pitch bullpen session.
“I’m just staying loose,” he said, “and getting my arm back into shape. No gyms are open. You have to make the best out of the situation.”
Kenny Levari, a St. Augustine Prep senior and one of the state’s top baseball players, has worked out with brother Marco, a St. Augustine freshman. The two hit ground balls to each other and take turns pitching batting practice and throwing bullpen sessions.
“I’m older and stronger,” Kenny said, “but I like to challenge him and bring the best out of him.”
The virus is causing some athletes to miss experiences and opportunities they will never have a second chance at.
Mainland Regional basketball standout Kylee Watson became the first Press-area girl ever selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American game, which features the nation’s top 24 players.
The game, scheduled for April 1 in Houston, was canceled.
“I was definitely upset,” Watson said. “It’s something I’ve worked for since I first picked up a basketball. But they did what was right to keep everyone healthy and safe. Obviously, I understand that. It’s an honor to be named, but the experience (of playing in the game) would have been amazing, too.”
Watson, who is scheduled to leave in July to continue her basketball career at the University of Oregon, is working out with her dad, Cedar Creek football coach Tim Watson, to get ready for college.
“It’s helpful having high school coaches as parents,” Kylee said. “It comes in handy sometimes.”
A canceled spring season will also impact the future of high school seniors. Some had hoped to catch the eye of college recruiters in the coming months. Others have even bigger opportunities in the balance.
Levari could be selected in the Major League First Year Player Draft, which is scheduled for June.
“I like to control what I can control,” Levari said. “From what I did in the summer and the fall, I feel like I’m in a pretty good position (when it comes to the draft). But it would be nice to get out there this spring and refresh their memory.”
