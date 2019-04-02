Investigators: Human activity caused New Jersey forest fire

Fire damage from the Spring Hill fire in Woodland Township, N.J., Sunday, March, 31, 2019. Authorities say fire whipped by high winds has spread over thousands of acres of state forest land in the Pinelands of New Jersey. (Ed Murray/NJ Advance Media via AP)

 The Associated Press

On the heels of this past weekend's near 11,600 acre fire in the Pinelands, conditions will be ripe for wildfires on Wednesday. 

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The watch includes all of The Press' coverage area, as well as Burlington County. 

A Fire Weather Watch means 

"...Critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels," the hazard read. In addition, sunny weather further enhancing the drying out of the ground, making it easier to burn.

Wednesday will see northwest gusts of 30-40 mph as Tuesday night's brush by with a coastal storm departs and high pressure fills in. That high pressure filling in will bring out sunshine, which will warm the ground and lower the humidity to between 20 to 30 percent during the afternoon. Fine fuel (leaves, debris, etc on the forest floor) levels will generally stay above 10 percent. Values below 10 percent are seen as critical for fire danger.

Residents can help prevent the spread of wildfire by picking up dried leaves and debris off the ground. Furthermore, limit any burning during the day. 

How to create a fire resistant zone

Image courtesy of the Federal Emergency Management Association. 

The Fire Weather Watch may turn into a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire danger. Criteria for that requires winds over 25 mph, humidity under 25 percent for several hours and ten-hour fuels of 10 percent or less.

Tap to read Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments