On the heels of this past weekend's near 11,600 acre fire in the Pinelands, conditions will be ripe for wildfires on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The watch includes all of The Press' coverage area, as well as Burlington County.
A Fire Weather Watch means
"...Critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels," the hazard read. In addition, sunny weather further enhancing the drying out of the ground, making it easier to burn.
Wednesday will see northwest gusts of 30-40 mph as Tuesday night's brush by with a coastal storm departs and high pressure fills in. That high pressure filling in will bring out sunshine, which will warm the ground and lower the humidity to between 20 to 30 percent during the afternoon. Fine fuel (leaves, debris, etc on the forest floor) levels will generally stay above 10 percent. Values below 10 percent are seen as critical for fire danger.
Residents can help prevent the spread of wildfire by picking up dried leaves and debris off the ground. Furthermore, limit any burning during the day.
The Fire Weather Watch may turn into a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire danger. Criteria for that requires winds over 25 mph, humidity under 25 percent for several hours and ten-hour fuels of 10 percent or less.
