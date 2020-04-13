An aggressive storm and high winds rolling through South Jersey Monday left some 30,684 Atlantic City Electric customers without power as of 12:03 p.m., according to the company's outage map.
"We do have widespread outages occurring across the shore right now that are related to the storm that is coming through," said spokeswoman Amber Burruezo.
Winds caused more than just power outages Monday morning. The roof over the gas pumps at the English Creek Avenue Sunoco collapsed Monday. Photos taken in Atlantic City show a tree crushing a sedan on Fairmount Avenue and police responding to a damaged traffic light near Tennessee and Pacific Avenues.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.