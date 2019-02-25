The strongest winds are out, but wind will remain high enough for a wind advisory to go into effect for much of Monday.
Severe winds across have turned off the lights to customers across southeastern New Jersey. Downed trees and power lines have been reported as well.
The advisory, in effect through 9 p.m. on Monday is in effect for all of The Press' coverage region.
Another cold front will pass on Monday morning. The combination of the daytime hours, which promotes higher winds, and the cold front will send sustained winds into the 30s for spots. In addition, wind gusts 45-60 mph will be likely. The highest numbers will be along the shores.
Winds picked up in intensity on Sunday evening. Overnight, a wind gust of 60 mph was reported in Beach Haven. Fortescue, on the Delaware Bay, reported a gust of 57 mph. Sustained winds have generally been in the 20s.
A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens durin…
In addition to power outages, tree damage and potential harm to high profile vehicles, toppled over lawn furniture and garbage can will be common place. The saturated ground will only add to the potential for disruptions, as the ground becomes weaker.
Furthermore, the strong winds will cause issues on the water. A gale watch will be in effect for the same times as the high wind watch. The northwest direction of the wind likely be cause a blowout tide for a few sports during the Monday evening low tide. The forecast tide gauge at Ocean City shows this.
Atlantic City Electric is monitoring the event. Over the last five years, ongoing investments in the local energy grid have reduced the frequency of power outages by 22 percent for Atlantic City Electric customers. And when outages did occur, customers were restored 17 percent faster, on average.
To prepare for power outages, the following are helpful.
o Have a supply of bottled water and easy-to-prepare, non-perishable foods available.
o Charge cell phones and other mobile devices.
o Have a flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home.
