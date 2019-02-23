Isolated power outages, down tree branches and concern for high profile vehicles will threaten South Jersey late Sunday into Monday. A high wind watch is in effect to raise awareness of the weather to come.
The watch, in effect from 6 p.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Sunday is in effect for the potential of damaging wind gusts. All of The Press' coverage region is in included in the alert.
A soaking rain will fall Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Winds will be from the southwest on Sunday morning, gusts in the 30s. However, a cold front passes midday which will flip the wind direction to the northwest and raise gusts to around 40 mph. The rain will end during this time, too. A second cold front late on Sunday will bump winds up another notch.
Sustained winds of 20-30 mph will be likely Sunday evening into most of the day on Monday. Wind gusts between 45-50 mph will be likely, with the strongest gusts on Monday morning.
In addition to power outages, tree damage and potential harm to high profile vehicles, toppled over lawn furniture and garbage can will be common place. The saturated ground will only add to the potential for disruptions, as the ground becomes weaker.
Furthermore, the strong winds will cause issues on the water. A gale watch will be in effect for the same times as the high wind watch. The northwest direction of the wind likely be cause a blowout tide for a few sports during the Monday evening low tide. The forecast tide gauge at Ocean City shows this.
