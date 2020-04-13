Destructive winds from a storm system that ripped through South Jersey Monday downed power lines and trees, peeled back a hotel roof and flattened an Egg Harbor Township gas station structure.
The storm system paused mid-day, but a second round resulted in the National Weather Service issuing tornado warnings and hammered the region for a few hours Monday afternoon before clearing around around 5:30 p.m.
Utility companies reported more than 40,000 customers without power late Monday afternoon, with Atlantic, Cape May, Monmouth and Ocean counties among the hardest-hit areas. Atlantic City Electric reported 38,877 homes without power early Monday afternoon. By 6 p.m., more than half of the affected homes had seen their power restored.
The most destructive part of the storms was the high wind, with steady winds of 25 to 40 mph blowing for most of the day and gusts of 60 to 80 mph reported. A wind gust of 81 mph was reported in Mystic Island late Monday morning, while a gust of 73 mph was reported at the Atlantic City International Airport, according to the NWS.
The winds damaged a part of the Wildwood Boardwalk already under construction near the city's convention center and toppled a protective overhang at a Sunoco Gas station in Egg Harbor Township.
An employee who answered the phone at the station Monday declined to answer questions, but said there were no injuries. A call to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department was not answered.
A tornado watch went into effect for South Jersey Monday morning. The watch was canceled by 4:55 p.m.
Representative Jeff Van Drew, (R-2), requested that Gov. Phil Murphy declare a state of emergency while the storm raged in his district. The area was "already struggling with resource allocation" stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Van Drew said.
“Over the last few hours, storms and powerful winds have damaged huge areas of South Jersey, while we are in the midst of a public health crisis,” Van Drew said. “I am asking the Governor to declare an immediate State of Emergency to help our community rebuild. We need the help now more than ever.”
Photos posted to social media outlets showed widespread damage across the region. In Atlantic City a fallen tree limb crushed a sedan on Fairmount Avenue and damaged a traffic light near Tennessee and Pacific avenues. Throughout the city, some lights had stopped working, prompting police to urge caution and to avoid driving.
Congress Hall in Cape May sustained damage, according to Cape May City Manager Jerry Inderwies. A section of the top floor was peeled off by wind. A pillar in the front of the building was damaged, and the top floor had water damage. The Elward House, a three-story Victorian apartment building on Decatur Street, built in the late 1800s, had its roof torn completely. The roof of the third floor porch collapsed, Inderwies said.
A photo showed the Elward House's roof and contents from the top floor scattered across a parking lot.
In Ventnor, Police Chief Doug Biagi announced the closure of Wellington Avenue due to a damaged telephone pole and downed wires near Ventnor's border with Atlantic City, near Buzby Village.
"Please use caution driving," Biagi said. "Debris is flying freely during the high winds."
