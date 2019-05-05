Around 10 p.m. Sunday night, about 10 percent of Atlantic City, including the Tropicana Atlantic City, lost power.
According to a spokesperson from Atlantic City Electric, the outage was caused after high winds damaged equipment on Ontario and North Ohio Avenues.
The outage affected 1,459 customers. A majority of power was resorted to customers at 11:29 p.m. and all power was restored at 12:37 a.m.
Winds were reported in the 40 mph range at the time of the outage.
Due to a reporting error, the original cause of the outage was incorrect. The outage was due to equipment damaged that was by high winds.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.