A line of showers and thunderstorms brought a few hours moderate to heavy rainfall across South Jersey. Generally, a half inch to an inch fell. However, Folsom, in Atlantic County, took the top spot as 2.21 inches of rain fell there.
Isolated pop-up showers began as early as 3 p.m. in western Cumberland. However, the main line of showers/storms moved in between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. from west to east. The rain was heaviest at the onset, with 1-2 inch per hour rates. Rain then became moderate during the evening. The last raindrops fell at Millville at 8:10 p.m., Cape May County airport in Lower Township at 8:15 p.m., and Atlantic City International Airport at 10:20 p.m.
Here is who saw the highest amounts, by county.
Southern Ocean County
Eagleswood - 0.9 inches
Harvey Cedars - 0.73 inches
Beach Haven - 0.60 inches
It should be noted that northern Ocean County experienced power outages, road closures and other flooding due to torrential downpours. Brick received 4.55 inches of rain, according to a National Weather Service Storm Report. The corridor from Forked River to Belmar saw widespread 3 inch plus amounts.
Atlantic County
Folsom - 2.21 inches
Galloway (Atlantic City International Airport) - 0.94 inches
Galloway (near Smithville) - 0.88 inches
Cape May County
West Cape May - 0.65 inches
Sea Isle City - 0.64 inches
Cape May Point - 0.57 inches
Cumberland County
Seabrook (Deerfield) - 1.67 inches
Millville (Millville Airport) - 1.66 inches
Greenwich - 1.48 inches
