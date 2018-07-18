Rain storm hits Atlantic County
Rain storm produced heavy rain and winds, flooding Cologne Avenue and Route 322 in Mays Landing, Tuesday morning March 14, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

A line of showers and thunderstorms brought a few hours moderate to heavy rainfall across South Jersey. Generally, a half inch to an inch fell. However, Folsom, in Atlantic County, took the top spot as 2.21 inches of rain fell there. 

Isolated pop-up showers began as early as 3 p.m. in western Cumberland. However, the main line of showers/storms moved in between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. from west to east. The rain was heaviest at the onset, with 1-2 inch per hour rates. Rain then became moderate during the evening. The last raindrops fell at Millville at 8:10 p.m., Cape May County airport in Lower Township at 8:15 p.m., and Atlantic City International Airport at 10:20 p.m.

Rainfall Totals

These are rainfall accumulations since Tuesday afternoon across the region. THe highest totals were generally held to the northern half of the state. Map is via NOAA.

Here is who saw the highest amounts, by county.

Southern Ocean County

Eagleswood - 0.9 inches

Harvey Cedars - 0.73 inches

Beach Haven - 0.60 inches

It should be noted that northern Ocean County experienced power outages, road closures and other flooding due to torrential downpours. Brick received 4.55 inches of rain, according to a National Weather Service Storm Report. The corridor from Forked River to Belmar saw widespread 3 inch plus amounts.

Atlantic County

Folsom - 2.21 inches

Galloway (Atlantic City International Airport) - 0.94 inches

Galloway (near Smithville) - 0.88 inches

Cape May County

West Cape May - 0.65 inches

Sea Isle City - 0.64 inches

Cape May Point - 0.57 inches

Cumberland County

Seabrook (Deerfield) - 1.67 inches

Millville (Millville Airport) - 1.66 inches

Greenwich - 1.48 inches

